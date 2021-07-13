Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 23:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM PDT TUESDAY FOR EASTERN CLARK COUNTY At 1139 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Callville Bay and Boulder Basin area of Lake Mead. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have likely fallen over the area extending from Callville Bay to the Valley of Fire Highway. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valley Of Fire Highway, Callville Bay Campground and Callville Bay. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
