Clark County, NV

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 23:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM PDT TUESDAY FOR EASTERN CLARK COUNTY At 1139 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Callville Bay and Boulder Basin area of Lake Mead. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have likely fallen over the area extending from Callville Bay to the Valley of Fire Highway. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valley Of Fire Highway, Callville Bay Campground and Callville Bay. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Clark County, NV
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Lake Mead#Extreme Weather#Eastern Clark County
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark; Nye FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN NYE AND WEST CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES At 244 PM PDT, Flooding response efforts continue around Pahrump, with ongoing swift water rescues occuring. Local roadways remains flooded and impassable in some locations. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pahrump. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 20:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 836 PM PDT, Most of the heavy rain has ended across the Mojave Preserve, but over an inch and a half fell across Kelso Cima Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kelso, Cima, Mitchell Caverns, Mid Hills Campground, Hole In The Wall Campground, Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads and Nipton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Inyo, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Inyo; San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL INYO AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES At 220 PM PDT, Thunderstorm activity has begun to diminish over the Panamints over the Panamint range but lingering flooding issues persist. Flooding from earlier rainfall remains possible in Trona Wildrose Road and Panamint Valley road...as well as other roadways in Death Valley. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Homewood Canyon-Valley Wells, Trona, Panamint Springs and Searles Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 19:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Decker Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fremont; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DECKER BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN FREMONT AND NORTH CENTRAL SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 723 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Decker Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Lighter rain is now over the burn scar. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Bear Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Decker Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Decker Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Decker Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations County Road 49 and Bear Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 19:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Sandoval FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL SANDOVAL COUNTY At 714 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced up to 2 inches of rain over Jemez Springs. Flash flooding is already occurring. The Jemez River has been reported to be out of its banks. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jemez Springs, Jemez State Monument and Canones in Rio Arriba County. This will impact Highway 4. Watch for rocks and boulders on the roadway. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Grand County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grand by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 00:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-26 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grand FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN MESA AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAND COUNTIES At 1255 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rainfall from thunderstorms had fallen across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is lessening at 0.1 to 0.2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.1 inches are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms with heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gateway. This includes the following highways Colorado 141 between mile markers 106 and 113. This includes the following streams and drainages Bar A Creek, Taylor Creek, Dolores River, Waring Canyon, Onion Creek, West Creek, John Brown Creek, Beaver Creek and Fisher Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.1-0.2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 18:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 650 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain within the Warning area. Flash flooding is likely ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes and low spots on roadways. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Parker, Quartzsite, Brenda and Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 19. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 113 and 122. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 40. This includes the following streams and drainages Bouse Wash, Tyson Wash, Alamo Wash, Apache Wash, Calcite Wash, Poormans Wash, and Cholla Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 17:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Nevada * Until 845 PM MST /845 PM PDT/. * At 537 PM MST /537 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Heavy rain of 1-1.5 inches has fallen in the Meadow Valley Wash. Additional rain of up to 1 inch is possible. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Caliente, Cabin Pines Campground, Beaver Dam State Park, Kershaw-Ryan Campground, Carp and Elgin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Imperial County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Imperial by NWS

Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark; Nye FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN NYE AND WEST CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES At 244 PM PDT, Flooding response efforts continue around Pahrump, with ongoing swift water rescues occuring. Local roadways remains flooded and impassable in some locations. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pahrump. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Nye County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nye FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN NYE COUNTY At 214 PM PDT, Strong thunderstorms have begun to lift west of the Amargosa Valley. However, heavy rain earlier has led to elevated stream flows and areas of flooding. Continue to avoid flooded roadways and washes. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Amargosa Valley and Lathrop Wells. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 255 PM MST, Heavy rain has begun to diminish across the Arizona strip but elevated stream flows and areas of flash flooding remain possible as runoff continues. Continue to heed any road closures. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Littlefield, Virgin River Gorge, Beaver Dam and Virgin River Campground. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 255 PM MST, Heavy rain has begun to diminish across the Arizona strip but elevated stream flows and areas of flash flooding remain possible as runoff continues. Continue to heed any road closures. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Littlefield, Virgin River Gorge, Beaver Dam and Virgin River Campground. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Southampton County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 19:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Southampton The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Southampton County in southeastern Virginia The Southwestern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 655 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Suffolk, Gates, Como, Whaleyville, Cleopus, Reynoldson, Dort, Somerton, Topsy, Wyanoke, Drum Hill, Riddicksville, Riverdale, Hazelton, Sunbeam and Nurney. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark; Nye The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Nye County in south central Nevada West Central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 225 PM PDT, Pahrump area emergency management reported ongoing flooding in the Pahrump Valley. Earlier storm activity produced between Between 1 and 2 inches of rain and local roadways remain impassable in many areas. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pahrump. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

