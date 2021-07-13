Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 22:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Maricopa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

