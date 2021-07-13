Cancel
Singapore Is Launching a $50 Million Program to Advance Research on AI and Cybersecurity

By Saheli Roy Choudhury, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore plans to invest around $50 million in a program to support advanced communications and connectivity research, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced. As part of the Future Communications Research & Development Programme, Singapore plans to set up new communications testbeds in 5G and beyond-5G. Singapore will also be launching the Singapore Trade Data Exchange, or SGTraDex, that will allow multiple stakeholders along the supply chain to share information such as real-time cargo locations.

