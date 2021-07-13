Cancel
Authorities say at least 8 dead, 9 still missing in hotel collapse in eastern China’s Suzhou city

By Associated Press
KVIA
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) – Authorities say at least eight people have died and nine remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China. The city government said the building collapsed Monday afternoon. Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people were trapped. Six have been rescued. Most were hotel guests. More than 600 people including earthquake rescue teams and 120 vehicles have been mobilized for the operation. Suzhou city is in Jiangsu province near Shanghai.

