WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Author Cheryl Wolken is writing a children’s book about Wausau. The ABC learning book is the first of its kind for the area. It will feature two attractions for each letter. Wolken said the purpose of the book is to be both fun and educational for kids. “Help kids learn their ABCs, Wolken said. ”I think it will also be a source of pride for the area too.”