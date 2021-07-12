Ask Danny: Algae on the Roof

Lakeview Public Works Dir. Jeff Marshall updated the Town Council at its meeting on Tuesday, July 13, about the cleaning of the pool and why it was closed for multiple days. Marshall said the number of people at the pool has increased from last year, especially the number of area youth. He said that an algae bloom had started to develop, this led to the pool needing to be drained, cleaned and the filters cleaned before it was refilled. Marshall said besides the larger number of people at the pool when it is opened, there have been at times around 100 plus people at the pool, he said the higher temperature of the water led to the algae forming.