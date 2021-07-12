Green Apple Books Zoom Author Talk “The Letters of Shirley Jackson”
Join us on Wednesday, July 14th at 6pm PT when Laurence Jackson Hyman and Bernice Murphy join us to discuss their work on The Letters of Shirley Jackson on Zoom!. “The letters generously collected here brim with energy—they sear us with their candor and ferocity. This biography-through-letters gives an intimate and warm voice to the imagination behind the treasury of uncanny tales that is Shirley Jackson’s legacy.”—Joyce Carol Oates.sf.funcheap.com
