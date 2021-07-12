Green Apple Books Zoom Author Talk “The Letters of Shirley Jackson”

Area residents can make some room on their nightstands or in their bookshelves to welcome three new books from local authors. “Hunter’s Home in the Cherokee Nation: The Murrell and Ross Family in Indian Territory,” is a project of the Friends of the Murrell Home. It’s been in the making for years, as members of the group have been writing stories about the Murrell and Ross families for over 17 years in a quarterly newsletter. Those stories have been compiled to make the new book, which is available for purchase at Hunter’s Home.