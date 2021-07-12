Roccat Reveals New Studio-Quality Torch Microphone
Roccat has revealed its new Torch microphone, the first studio-grade USB microphone, which retails for $99.99 and is up for pre-orders now. Torch will launch on August 15, 2021, and it comes packed with quite a few features that aspiring creators will find useful. The microphone sports a dual-condenser design with 24-Bit audio and up to 48kHz sampling. Mixer style controls also make it easy for users to adjust things on the fly.www.cgmagonline.com
