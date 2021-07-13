Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Arthur, TX

ASK A COP — Can people legally ride in a vehicle’s trunk?

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike from Port Arthur asks: Several of my friends were having a good time over the 4th of July weekend, and we all decided to go to the store just a few blocks away. We crowded into one car, but there just wasn’t enough room for the two friends left, so they opened up the trunk, took out the spare tire and other items and sat in the trunk. Of course I’m sure by the last statement you can tell we all had been drinking (all of legal age, over 21). At this point no one in my opinion was intoxicated. When we all get together, we just do silly boneheaded male stuff. Now EVERYBODY found humor in this because we are all clowns, even me! Now my question to you, is it illegal to ride in the trunk of a car?

panews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Port Arthur, TX
Traffic
City
Bridge City, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Alcoholic Beverages#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Cars
News Break
Drinks
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

US and China trade barbs after another high-level meeting but say they want to keep talking

Washington (CNN) — The US and China fought a war of words Monday as each side worked to set the narrative after their latest testy senior-level meetings. A US delegation led by the Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials in Tianjin, China, a week after the Biden administration joined an international coalition to condemn China for its global cyberattacks.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

American Airlines warns of fuel shortages spreading nationwide

American Airlines on Monday warned its pilots of a fuel shortage and asked them to conserve fuel when possible, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC. The airline said its fuel deliveries to midsize airports are delayed due to a lack of truck drivers, trucks and fuel supply. The company reportedly said its flights will carry additional fuel into airports affected by the shortage, a move that could add stops to certain flights.

Comments / 1

Community Policy