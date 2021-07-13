ASK A COP — Can people legally ride in a vehicle’s trunk?

Mike from Port Arthur asks: Several of my friends were having a good time over the 4th of July weekend, and we all decided to go to the store just a few blocks away. We crowded into one car, but there just wasn’t enough room for the two friends left, so they opened up the trunk, took out the spare tire and other items and sat in the trunk. Of course I’m sure by the last statement you can tell we all had been drinking (all of legal age, over 21). At this point no one in my opinion was intoxicated. When we all get together, we just do silly boneheaded male stuff. Now EVERYBODY found humor in this because we are all clowns, even me! Now my question to you, is it illegal to ride in the trunk of a car?