Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

4 people in critical condition after shooting on Indy's northeast side

Posted by 
WTHR
WTHR
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1pmN_0av6gpik00

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are in critical condition after a shooting on Indy's northeast side early Tuesday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened after 1 a.m. in the 4200 block of Arborcrest Drive, which is near 42nd Street and Pendleton Pike.

Police were called to the scene and found four people had been shot. All four male victims are listed in critical condition.

Police told 13News at the scene that the shooting started inside a house and spilled out into the street, and at least two vehicles were shot. No damage was initially found on any of the houses.

At 2 a.m. Tuesday police were on the scene investigating.

This shooting adds to a list of other shootings that have occurred during or in the hours that followed the Indianapolis City-County County meeting to approve a proposal to dedicate more than $3 million to fighting violent crime in Indianapolis.

On Monday night, the council approved the proposal that would give $1.5 million to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and use other money to invest in community organizations that address mental health and trauma, youth services, and intimate partner violence prevention programming. The money will also go to enhancing data infrastructure to facilitate real-time violence reduction strategy and additional staffing at the Assessment and Intervention Center.

While the council was meeting, three people were shot in the city, one of which died. The first was just before 8 p.m. Officers went to the near northwest side for a report of a person shot near the intersection of North Harding Street and Edgemont Avenue. Police said they arrived and found a person who had been shot. Police said they were awake and breathing but didn't give any further detail on the victim's condition.

15 minutes later another person was shot. This shooting happened in the 3100 block of Keswick Road, which is on the west side of the city. The victim was awake and breathing but police didn't give any other details on the victim's condition.

This shooting was followed by another also on the west side, that happened less than 30 minutes later. At around 8:30 p.m. officers went to the 5800 block of Suburban Drive for a drive-by shooting that left one person in critical condition. This victim later died and was identified as 56-year-old Joseph Brownlee.

At around 10:30 p.m. a fourth person was shot. This shooting happened in the 4000 block of South East Street. The victim in this shooting was reported in stable condition.

Four more people were shot early Tuesday morning. That brings the total to eight people shot in less than six hours. One of those people died, four are in critical condition, one is stable and the conditions of the other two are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 1

WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Cars
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Indy#West Side#Mental Health#Pendleton Pike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

UPDATE: 1 killed in west Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Monday evening. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Suburban Drive, which is near West 38th Street and Moller Road, around 8:30 p.m. Officers at the scene found one victim who had apparently been shot.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Plainfield woman hit and killed along I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A Plainfield woman is dead after being hit on I-70 near Harding Street Tuesday morning. State Police said troopers found 23-year-old Taylor Fletcher on the left shoulder of the interstate unresponsive shortly after midnight. Medics pronounced Fletcher dead at the scene. Police said the car that hit Fletcher...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

IMPD asking for help identifying shooting suspects

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for help identifying two people they said were involved in shooting Friday afternoon. Police said around 5:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of North Arlington Avenue on a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Teen in serious condition after shooting at east side Taco Bell

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after a teen was shot at a Taco Bell on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened inside the Taco Bell located at 6990 East 10th Street near Shadeland Avenue. Officers responded to the area on...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

IMPD investigates deadly stabbing in Castleton apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman on Saturday night at Lake Castleton Apartments at 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue. IMPD North District officers were dispatched to Constitution Drive just before 9:30 p.m. on a report of a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

IFD pulls vehicle from White River

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating after a car was found in the White River Sunday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., IFD Tactical Dive Team crews responded after a hiker reported a submerged vehicle in the water at the White River and Washington Street. Officials say nothing else was found in...
Boone County, INPosted by
WTHR

Deadly crash shuts down I-65 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A deadly crash shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 65 overnight north of the State Road 47/Thorntown exit Monday. The crash occurred Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. near the rest area and involved four semi trailers and a passenger car, according to the Boone County Sheriff's office.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Woman shot, set on fire on Indianapolis west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a woman was shot and set on fire in a neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis. Just after 5 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Medford Avenue, near West 12th Street and North Tibbs Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

IMPD investigating person found dead on the south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was found dead on the south side Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 4500 block of Earlham Drive for a report of a person down around 7:45 a.m. near S Keystone Ave and Thompson Road. When officers arrived, they found a...
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

10-month investigation leads to arrest in deadly Muncie crash

MUNCIE, Ind. — Indiana State Police made an arrest in a deadly crash near Muncie after a 10-month investigation. According to police, Weaver was driving a Chevy Silverado Sept 26, 2020 as he came up on a red light at the McGalliard Road intersection on the Muncie Bypass. An investigation...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Man convicted in 2019 double murder in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Dwayne Lucas has been convicted of murder in the 2019 shootings of Shainita Caffey and Miles Cross. Caffey and Cross were found shot in the area of Lafayette Road and Tibbs Avenue around 3 p.m. on Aug. 5. They were both taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died of their injuries.
Connersville, INPosted by
WTHR

Search underway for missing 26-year-old from Connersville

Indiana Conservation Officers are searching for a missing man near Mahan Park - also called “Three-Mile Bridge" - near Highway 121 in Connersville. Fayette County Dispatch received a notification around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle and several articles belonging to Robert L. Austin, 26, of Connersville.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

IMPD: New York Street crash claims two lives

INDIANAPOLIS — A near-east side crash involving a car and a motorcycle claimed two lives Wednesday evening. Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the intersection of New York Street & Wallace Avenue just before 8 p.m. on a report of a serious crash. A preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was...
Avon, INPosted by
WTHR

Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Avon

AVON, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a woman missing from Avon. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Tomiko Wickersham, 74. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 103 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. She was...

Comments / 1

Community Policy