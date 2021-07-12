Cancel
Books & Literature

Meet NYT Bestselling Author Taylor Jenkins Reid

 19 days ago

Delve into Malibu Rising and meet the author Taylor Jenkins Reid! The four famous Riva siblings throw an epic party celebrating the end of the summer of 1983, revealing the many secrets that shaped this family's generations. The Rivas' lives will be changed forever. Taylor Jenkins Reid is a New York Times bestselling author.

Andover, MAandoverma.gov

Virtual Bestselling Author Series: Kate White in Conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan

Join bestselling authors Kate White and Hank Phillippi Ryan for a conversation about White's intriguing new thriller, The Fiancée, a riveting standalone thriller, set on a bucolic estate, about a captivating young woman who joins a family and threatens to upend their picture-perfect lives. Kate White, the former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine, is the New York Times bestselling author of the standalone psychological thrillers Have You Seen Me?, The Secrets You Keep, The Wrong Man, Eyes on You, The Sixes, and Hush, as well as eight Bailey Weggins mysteries, including, most recently, Such a Perfect Wife, which was nominated for an International Thriller Writers Award. Hank Phillippi Ryan is the USA Today bestselling author of 12 thrillers, winning five Agathas and the Mary Higgins Clark Award, and 37 EMMYs for TV investigative reporting. Her newest psychological standalone is The First to Lie. Sponsored by Haley Booksellers & libraries, including Memorial Hall Library.
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

Tattered Corners weekly bestsellers

This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com. Hardcover fiction. 1. "Midnight Library" by Matt Haig. 2. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Blackout by Six Bestselling YA Authors, Read by a Full Cast

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. An all-star cast of narrators and bestselling YA authors come together for Blackout, the perfect summery treat. Host...
Books & LiteratureLewiston Morning Tribune

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. Hardcover fiction. 1. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking. 2. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine. 3. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo...
Books & LiteratureMinneapolis Star Tribune

New York Times bestsellers

1. The Paper Palace, by Miranda Cowley Heller. (Riverhead) After an extramarital dalliance, Elle must choose between her husband and her childhood love. 2. Falling, by T.J. Newman. (Avid Reader/Simon & Schuster) A kidnapper demands that a pilot crash his plane with 144 passengers onboard to save his family. 3....
Cashiers, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Bestselling Novelist Susan Meissner To Be Featured At Upcoming Author Event

Susan Meissner is a USA Today bestselling author of historical fiction, with more than three-quarters of a million books in print in 18 languages. She will be speaking and signing copies of her books at 3 p.m. Friday, July 30, at The Village Green Commons Hall in Cashiers. She is an author, speaker and writing workshop leader with a background in community journalism.
Books & LiteratureRepublic

Viewpoint Bestsellers

* Asterisk denotes a local or regional author or Indiana connection. 2. “Any Way the Wind Blows Signed Edition (Simon Snow 3),”. 3. “The Girl from the Sea,” Molly Knox Ostertag. 4. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,” Jeff Kinney. 5. “Kiki Kallira Breaks a Kingdom,” Sangu Mandanna. 6. “Rocks and...
Books & Literatureprimepublishers.com

Bestselling Author to Review Newest Novel at Virtual Library Program

WASHINGTON — The Gunn Memorial Library and the Hickory Stick Bookshop will welcome New York Times bestselling author Julie Metz to discuss her latest novel, “Eva and Eve,” an unforgettable account of her late mother’s childhood in Nazi-occupied Austria and the parallels she sees in present-day America. The discussion will...
Books & LiteratureMartha's Vineyard Times

Meet bestselling author Martha Hall Kelly at library benefit

Martha Hall Kelly is at it again with her intriguing new book “Sunflower Sisters,” her second prequel novel following her bestselling historical fiction, “Lilac Girls.” Kelly will speak about the book on Thursday, August 5, at 5 pm at a special fundraising event at the West Chop Club Casino for the Vineyard Haven library’s new program room project.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Why Be a Critic? Laura Miller on Reading, Listening to, and Writing About Books

Acclaimed Slate books and culture columnist Laura Miller joins co-hosts Whitney Terrell and V.V. Ganeshananthan to discuss the ins and outs of being a critic. Miller discusses a recent piece about diversity and representation in audiobook narration. She also talks about reading for pleasure versus work, and why, when she’s not reviewing, she often finds herself listening to authors.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Here are the best reviewed books of July.

Sunjeev Sahota’s China Room, Grady Hendrix’s The Final Girl Support Group, S. A. Cosby’s Razorblade Tears, Kristen Radtke’s Seek You, and The Letters of Shirley Jackson all feature among the best reviewed books of the month. Bought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. 1. China...
Books & Literaturetribuneledgernews.com

Meet the Author: Live and virtual appearances the week of July 18

Authors who are making in-person and virtual appearances this week:. ** Kristin Harmel: The bestselling author will launch her new novel, "The Forest of Vanishing Stars," during a virtual event at 7 p.m. Monday, presented by Gramercy Books. The historical fiction is a coming-of-age World War II story about a young woman who, drawing on her knowledge of the wilderness, helps Jewish refugees escape the Nazis. Harmel — whose previous books include "The Book of Lost Names" and "The Winemaker's Wife" — will be in conversation with another historical novelist, Janet Beard. Tickets cost $5 or $30 that includes a copy of Harmel's new book. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com or www.gramercybooksbexley.com.
POPSUGAR

This Bestselling Author's New Book Is the Hot Summer Romance You Need to Read

Bestselling author Jasmine Guillory has written six steamy and sensational romance books, and her latest title, While We Were Dating, is her sexiest hit yet. The new novel, which came out in July, is already raking in rave reviews from countless book-lovers, proving that this story is sweet enough to make anyone swoon. The story follows Anna Gardiner, an actress looking to be Hollywood's next big star, and Ben Stephens, an advertising executive with a flirty side. As the pair's unexpected romance unfolds, this book tells a story that goes deeper than just physical attraction, to explore what it means to be emotionally intimate with another person.
TheStreet

Bestselling Dark Fantasy Author Scarlett St. Clair Joins Bloom Books

CHICAGO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Books, an imprint of the entrepreneurial, independent book publisher Sourcebooks, is thrilled to announce that bestselling author Scarlett St. Clair will be joining the imprint with all her frontlist and backlist. These editions will be available to all retailers from Sourcebooks in Fall 2021. St. Clair, who generated fierce excitement among readers and booksellers alike with her independently published "Hades x Persephone" and "Hades" sagas, will release KING OF BATTLE AND BLOOD, the start of an enthralling new dark fantasy series, in Fall 2021 with Bloom Books.
Books & LiteratureDartmouth

Q&A: Torrey Peters GR’13 on her debut novel ‘Detransition, Baby’

Author Torrey Peters discusses her experiences with prose, politics and publishing. “Detransition, Baby,” Torrey Peters GR’13’s debut novel, has been making waves in the publishing industry. It was longlisted for The Women’s Prize and honored as a New York Times Editors Choice. Notably, it is one of the first novels by a transgender person to be published by a big five publishing house — in this case, One World, an imprint of Penguin Random House.
Seaford, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Young Seaford writer publishes second thriller novel

Critically acclaimed thriller writer Stephen King — who published “Carrie” at the mere age of 26 — may have nothing on Seaford resident Paul Antonucci. Antonucci, 22, recently published his second thriller novel, “The Truth Revealed” through Page Publishing Inc. His first published work, the series opener, was released in 2019.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Parade

Do You Have Your 'Grandma Name' Picked Out? Bestselling Author Patti Callahan Reflects on Why She Chose Hers

Welcome to the first post of our brand-new Parade.com weekly essay series in partnership with Friends & Fiction, an online community hosted by bestselling authors Mary Kay Andrews, Kristin Harmel, Kristy Woodson Harvey, Patti Callahan Henry and Mary Alice Monroe. Every Wednesday, you’ll get a new life lessons essay from one of the writers, as well as the chance to discuss the themes of it later that night on Facebook Live! Today, author Patti Callahan Henry opens up about finding the grandma name she wanted her grandchildren to call her. Be sure to check back each week for a new essay right here on Parade.com.

