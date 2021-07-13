Paramount makes A Quiet Place II official for 7/27, plus Shawshank 4K & Kieslowski’s Three Colors Trilogy on Ultra HD in France
We’ve got some great Blu-ray and 4K release news to share with you all today... Let’s start with Paramount... as expected, Paramount Home Entertainment has officially announced the Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD release of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place: Part II later this month on 7/27, with the Digital only release expected tomorrow (on 7/13). You’ll also be able to buy a 2-Movie Collection on Blu-ray and Digital. A Quiet Place: Part II in 4K will include Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.thedigitalbits.com
Comments / 0