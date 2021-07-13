Spirit of the Drum Ages 8-11

During this high-energy, interactive performance, children are invited to join a musical “safari” where they meet different animals from all over the world each set to rhythm. After meeting the animals, each child is given a percussion instrument… and the jungle jam begins! As the rhythms of the animals lock together, an exciting sense of community begins to develop. This program includes interactive songs, dancing, and, of course, DRUMMING! This event will be held on the library lawn, please bring a blanket to sit on. No registration required. Questions? Contact Youth Services Librarian Phyllis Peter at (641) 792-4108.
