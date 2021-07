The wait for live theater performances in Baldwin County is over, with two new shows set to premiere this weekend. Ever want to relive the days of radio shows, listening to a mystery as Sherlock Holmes searches for clues and culprits? Ever wonder what it would be like to watch a radio show live? Don’t miss your chance this weekend, as Bay Cities Improv comes to the Eastern Shore Art Center to perform “Radio Days: Sherlock Holmes, The Adventure of the Speckled Band.” The troupe will be recreating the mystery live on stage just as it would have been done in the 30’s, including the sound effects, music and story.