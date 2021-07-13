Kiwanis offers child emergency stickers

Each year, the current Kiwanis of Michigan Governor chooses a special project that he or she would like to focus on during their term. This year, Governor Fran Babbage chose the theme “Children are Our Future” with the focus on young children 0 to 5 years old. The purpose of the program is to improve the lives of children. Each local Kiwanis Club was challenged to develop a new project to meet the specific criteria for this project.