Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $7M In DraftKings

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.47.