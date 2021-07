Government, education, and industry leaders in Indiana commit to increasing access to cloud computing education to individuals interested in upskilling and reskilling. (INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.) – Today, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) and Ivy Tech Community College, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced a statewide initiative to allow access to cloud computing education courses and certifications for learners in high schools and community colleges across the state. This initiative aims to train, upskill, and certify at least 5,000 Hoosiers over the next two years to qualify for cloud computing jobs in their local communities.