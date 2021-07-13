Cancel
Movies

‘Werewolves Within’

By Josh Sorokach
Decider
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWerewolves Within is a perfect blend of horror and comedy. Directed by Josh Ruben, this critically-acclaimed whodunnit centers on the snowed-in residents of the small town of Beaverfield, a quirky hamlet that finds itself in turmoil as a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the community. After forest ranger Finn (Veep standout Sam Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Other Space scene-stealer Milana Vayntrub) arrive in town, the community is forced to band together upon discovering that a killer, or perhaps a mysterious creature, has begun terrorizing local residents. Richardson and Vayntrub are charm personified in this deliriously entertaining film. Rent it today on VOD.

