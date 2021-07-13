The History Of The Golem Explained
Steeped in Jewish folklore, the basic story of the golem typically follows a given path: a highly intelligent, learned person — usually a rabbi — creates a being out of clay to serve the Jewish community. That being is then given a sort of quasi-life after a person carves or otherwise installs a mystical phrase like the secret name of God onto the creature's body. It awakens as a golem. Though silent, it's tremendously strong and not terribly thoughtful. Often, something goes awry, like a poorly worded command, and the golem turns from a helpful protector to a community menace. Its creator is then forced to put the creature down, often by altering its life-giving inscription.
