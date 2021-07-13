Goliad sheriff addresses border issues
It only took a few incidents regarding illegal immigration in Karnes County for Falls City officials to step up and host an informational session for their community. A crowd of about 100 concerned Texans gathered inside an auditorium at Falls City Independent School District on June 28 to learn about the impacts from someone they referred to as someone who “has become a sort of resident expert on the criminal effects stemming from this immigration wave,” Goliad Sheriff Roy Boyd.www.mysoutex.com
