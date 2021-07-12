Cancel
Yes, you, too, can be conned

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a digital native and consider yourself immune to all scams, the thieves have you right where they want you. For years now, the Better Business Bureau’s survey research has shown that younger adults lose money to swindlers much more often than the older people you may think of as the stereotypical victims. The Federal Trade Commission reports similar figures, with 44% of people ages 20 to 29 losing money to fraud, more than double the 20% of people ages 70 to 79.

Personal Finance
Comments / 0

