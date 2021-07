Unemployment ticked up slightly from May to June in Chautauqua County, rising from 5.4% to 5.7%. And, while the 5.7% unemployment rate for June 2021 is a far cry from the 11.6% unemployment rate in June 2020, it’s also still higher than pre-pandemic levels (4.1% in June 2019). The county’s labor force also remains lower than pre-pandemic levels (52,700 in June 2021 compared to 54,500 in June 2019) and is actually lower than the June 2020 mark during the pandemic of 53,100 workers.