'It's a hotbed': Miami's role in Haiti murder plot fits decades-long pattern

By Julian Borger
The Guardian
The Guardian
 13 days ago
A man sits on a chair turned backwards in front of a mural of a blue and red Haitian flag in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

One of the less surprising developments in the unfolding mystery of the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse is the central role of Miami in the whole story.

For decades, Miami has been the launching pad and a byword for half-baked plots and coups – from the Bay of Pigs, the failed invasion of Cuba in 1961 , to last year’s harebrained raid on Venezuela , and now, allegedly, last week’s murder of the Haitian president . Most of the supposed participants were killed or arrested in the 24 hours after the murder.

The main suspect , Christian Emmanuel Sanon, is a Haitian with strong ties to the Miami area, as does another Haitian-American detained by the Haiti authorities, and the security firm alleged to have recruited the Colombian mercenaries accused of involvement in the attack has an office in Doral, just by Miami International Airport and Donald Trump’s golf resort.

The security firm reportedly named by some of the plotters, calls itself the Counter Terrorist Unit Federal Academy (CTU) and is run by a Venezuelan exile. When Miami Herald reporters went to knock on the door of its modest offices, no one opened the door.

It is all reminiscent of the ill-fated Operation Gideon , a brazen abortive raid on Venezuela in May last year, hatched in Miami by exiles and mercenaries run by a gung-ho former Green Beret, Jordan Goudreau. That plot left eight people dead and 100 arrested. As in Haiti, the raiders were paraded in front of the cameras by the government they were supposed to overthrow, to rub in the humiliation.

Miami has all the ingredients required for an nexus of mayhem: several exile communities, dreaming and scheming about a return to power in their home countries, a ready supply of military veterans with Latin American and Caribbean experience from US Southern Command, headquartered in Doral, and a long history of corrupt, ethnically-driven local politics to provide a permissive environment.

Narco-dollars from the cocaine trade have historically served as the connective tissue and lubricant between these three pillars.

In her book on Miami, author Joan Didion wrote that its exiles were under “a collective spell, an occult enchantment from that febrile complex of resentments and revenges and idealizations and taboos which renders exile so potent an organizing principle”.

The urban sprawl that runs up the coast from Miami to Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach is home to the diaspora of most Latin American states, but the three most significant and active communities today are Cuban, Venezuelan and Haitian.

The Cubans have traditionally been based in Little Havana, just west of downtown Miami. A few miles to the north is the densely packed neighbourhood of Little Haiti. The Miami Venezuelans are more dispersed but the biggest concentration is in Doral.

“It’s the exile headquarters of the world,” said Anne Louise Bardach, who reported extensively on the city for her book Cuba Confidential: Love and Vengeance in Miami and Havana. “It’s because Florida is a peninsula that is basically a dagger cutting into the Caribbean and aimed at Latin America.”

The exile communities, Bardach said, operate almost like autonomous countries, with their own internal governance, their political machines, their own radio stations and newspapers.

“It’s a hotbed: people aching for their homeland,” she said. “They are all governments-in-waiting, and they all think they are about to take power next week.”

Each of the exile communities inevitably has its own relationship with US intelligence and their aspirations have played a role in US foreign policy.

Cuban exile militias trained in the Everglades ever since the 1959 revolution, coming under the control of Jorge Mas Canosa, an exile who became a major force in Florida politics and in Washington. The Cuban and Venezuelan diaspora vote played a major part in swinging Florida to Trump in 2016 and 2020 .

The city’s Haitian community has historically had less clout, but it has been a major force in Haitian affairs, while helping drive the demand for the security companies that have sprouted up across South Florida.

“The longstanding precarious nature of Haiti’s security environment is such that Haitian elites have long relied upon private security firms to ensure their own personal security,” said Jenna Ben-Yehuda, a former Haiti analyst at the US state department, and now president of the Truman National Security Project.

“The presence of private security has been pervasive throughout Haiti for decades, probably exceeding the number of Haitian national police officers.”

There are plenty of firms run by former US special forces soldiers seeking a comfortable retirement, like Goudreau. The firm named by the Haitian police as recruiting the Colombians in the attack on Moïse, CTU, did not have quite the same pedigree. Its owner, Tony Intriago, boasted of police experience in Latin America, and special forces connections, according to a Miami Herald profile, but none of it was confirmed. The Haitian police have so far not presented evidence of CTU’s involvement, and Intriago has been unavailable for comment since the assassination.

The initial signs suggest that the Haiti operation was aimed at something far more ambitious than mere murder, up to and including regime change. The fact that it fell well short, and simply added to the misery and chaos of its target country, is in many ways, just another Miami hallmark.

The Guardian

The Guardian

#Murder#Us State Department#Little Haiti#Haitian American#Colombian#Ctu#Venezuelan#Miami Herald#Latin American#Us Southern Command#Cubans#The Miami Venezuelans#Bardach#Trump
Related
Public SafetyBrunswick News

Sorting through the assassination in Haiti

As more information trickles out on the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise, there are details that point to the issue of narcotics trafficking in South Florida and issues surrounding how the cartels use Haiti as a shipping and transportation transfer hub. That old investigative phrase of “follow the money,” and who benefits from the death of Moise, will eventually reveal who did this and why. However, there are significant details available today that answer some of these questions while creating additional ones.
Societywibailoutpeople.org

In the Wake of Jovenel Moise’s Assassination: Building Solidarity with Haiti’s Popular Movement

Https://fighting-words.net/2021/07/23/in-the-wake-of-jovenel-moises/. Today, in Haiti, the violent rule of Jovenel Moise has come to a violent end. Moise himself had recently said he had “about a million enemies”, and that was undoubtedly true. In his effort to maintain power and exercise full dictatorial control, he not only sparked a powerful grassroots uprising, but angered other factions within Haiti’s elite.
PoliticsToledo Blade

Haiti holds funeral for slain president amid gunfire, tear gas

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti — The funeral for slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise was briefly interrupted Friday by nearby gunfire and tear gas as well as agitated supporters that caused U.S. and U.N. officials to leave before his widow spoke publicly for the first time since the attack. Hundreds of protesters gathered...
Advocacycommunitynewscorp.com

Protests at the memorial service for the assassinated President of Haiti

Former First Lady of Haiti Martine Moïse at the funeral of her husband, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated two weeks ago. Image: AFP. Not far from the ceremony, which took place under great security measures, shots were reportedly fired. The widow of the assassinated president, Martine Moïse, said she wanted neither revenge nor violence, but justice.
Politicswashingtoninformer.com

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse Laid to Rest

Funeral services were held Friday for Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, 53, on the grounds of his family’s home in the city in which he was born, Cap-Haitien. Meanwhile, investigations go on to determine who was behind the president’s assassination as more suspects continue to be tracked down and detained. Two...
PoliticsVoice of America

Haiti Update

On the eve of the funeral for slain Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse, host Carol Castiel and assistant producer at the Current Affairs Desk, Sydney Sherry, speak with Haiti expert Georges Fauriol, senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and fellow at the Caribbean Policy Consortium, about the chaos following Moïse’s assassination, the breakdown of democratic institutions in Haiti, and the power struggle that ensued over who would become Haiti’s next leader. What does this crisis reveal about the state of affairs in Haiti, and is the international community, Washington in particular, playing a constructive role in Haiti’s political rehabilitation?
PoliticsVoice of America

Gunfire, Protests Disrupt Funeral of Haiti's Assassinated President

WASHINGTON/CAP-HAITIEN, HAITI - The funeral of Haiti's assassinated president, Jovenel Moise, was disrupted Friday by tear gas and sounds of gunfire, prompting U.S. officials to leave before the end of the ceremony. "I never thought the changes you wanted to make would end up filling my eyes with tears," first...
MilitaryBoston Globe

Haiti leader’s slaying exposes role of ex-Colombian soldiers

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia — As the coronavirus pandemic squeezed Colombia, the Romero family was in need of money to pay the mortgage. Mauricio Romero Medina’s $790 a month pension as a retired soldier wasn’t going far. Then came a call offering a solution. When Romero answered the phone on June 2,...
SocietyPublic Radio International PRI

Members of Haitian diaspora seek role in Haiti’s future

In the tumultuous days since the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse, some members of the Haitian diaspora are looking to play a role in shaping Haiti's future. But that's proven to be controversial. Host Marco Werman speaks with Garry Pierre-Pierre, founder and publisher of The Haitian Times.
PoliticsKEYT

The doctor accused of plotting the assassination of Haiti’s President was planning his entry into national politics, a source says

Christian Sanon, the Haitian-American doctor accused by authorities of plotting the assassination of Haiti’s President, spent months planning a foray into national politics in the country, holding weekly Zoom meetings through early this year with academics and business leaders, and at one point meeting with the man who allegedly supplied the mercenaries behind the killing, according to a person at the meeting.
Public SafetyKEYT

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti’s President told police

Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti’s President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.

