POTUS

Dozens detained in Cuba after massive anti-government rally

By Rebecca Falconer
Axios
Axios
 13 days ago
The biggest anti-government protests in Cuba for decades have led to people being detained as of Tuesday, according to the exiled Cubalex human rights group. What's happening: Amnesty International said in a statement Monday it had received reports of "internet blackouts, arbitrary arrests" and "excessive use of force" after thousands of people demonstrated against the communist government across Cuba Sunday.

ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Iran condemns U.N. criticism of deaths during protests in Khuzestan

July 24 (Reuters) - Iran on Saturday dismissed as meddling in its internal affairs criticism by the United Nations' human rights boss of the shooting deaths of protesters during demonstrations over water shortages. Meanwhile, rallies in support of the protests in the southwestern province of Khuzestan spread to the northwest...
ProtestsPosted by
PRX

'Homeland and life': The chant to Cuba’s anti-government protests

Singer Randy Malcom jokes that he started learning about politics since he was in his mother’s womb. Malcom, one half of the Grammy-winning reggaetón duo Gente de Zona, grew up in Cuba, where school children are taught the speeches of communist leader Fidel Castro, including a saying that means Cubans should be willing to die for their country: "Patria o muerte," “Homeland or death.”
Miami, FLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

A week after the protests began in Cuba, the rallies in Miami continue to manifest

Hundreds of people gathered outside Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana Sunday afternoon in solidarity with the demonstrations in Cuba protesting against the communist regime. Cuban flags, music by Willy Chirino, and T-shirts with the phrase “Patria y Vida” — Spanish for “Homeland and life” — were the common denominator during...
ProtestsVoice of America

Cuba Detains, Questions Dozens of Journalists Over Protest Coverage

MADRID - Cuban journalists covering the most serious protests against the communist government in decades have been arrested, subjected to police surveillance and intimidated by the authorities. At least 47 journalists have been arrested, according to the Cuban Institute for the Freedom of Expression and the Press (ICLEP), an organization that...
ProtestsThe Decatur Daily

Cuba government rallies backers following big protests

HAVANA — Cuban officials rallied tens of thousands of supporters in the streets on Saturday — nearly a week after they were stunned by the most widespread protests in decades. President Miguel Díaz-Canel— accompanied by 90-year-old former President Raul Castro — appeared on the seafront Malecon boulevard that had seen...
Posted by
CBS Miami

Havana Rally In Support Of Cuba Government In Response To Last Sunday’s Angry Protests

HAVANA (CBSMiami/AP) – Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former president Raul Castro rallied tens of thousands of supporters in the streets of Havana nearly a week after they were stunned by the most widespread protests in decades. Last Sunday, July 11th, thousands of Cubans took to the streets expressing anger over long lines and shortages of food and medicines, as well as repeated electricity outages. Some also demanded quicker vaccinations against COVID-19. But there were also calls for political change in a country governed by the Communist Party for six decades. At Saturday’s rally, Diaz-Canel made an unusually impassioned speech blaming the unrest on the U.S. and its economic embargo, calling “the blockade, aggression and terror.” Diaz-Canel called on the United States to lift its blockade on the island nation. The Cuban government has said information that has spread on social media and messaging apps against Havana was part of a broader U.S.-backed attempt by counter-revolutionaries to destabilize the country. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Protestsclick orlando

A look at anti-government protests that erupted in Cuba

ORLANDO, Fla. – Anti-government protests have erupted in Cuba in the last week over a lack of access to food and basic medical supplies, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. People around the country, and here in Central Florida, have rallied in support of those protesters. Cuban-American journalist George Diaz...
AdvocacyVoice of America

UN Rights Chief Calls for Release of Anti-Government Protesters in Cuba

GENEVA - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is calling on Cuban authorities to release those arrested during mass demonstrations protesting the government’s failed economic policies. These are the biggest anti-government demonstrations Cuba has seen for decades. Thousands of people have come out to vent their anger at...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Crowd in Haiti chants "Joe Biden" amid hopes to claim asylum in U.S. after assassination of president

A Haitian-American who was arrested in the killing of Haiti's president had worked as a confidential informant to the Drug Enforcement Administration, CBS News has learned. During last week's attack at President Jovenel Moïse's home, gunmen could be heard announcing themselves as DEA agents, but the DEA says the gunmen were not acting on its behalf.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

"No more lies": What drove Cubans to the streets

Sara Naranjo, 88, took to Cuba's streets this past week because she is "done with being hungry, unemployed, without water, without power." Naranjo is one of thousands of Cubans to take part in what activists said were the largest anti-government protests on the island in decades. What's happening: People like...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Bernie Sanders blames US sanctions for Cuban protests while AOC silent

Outspoken socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remained silent as of early Tuesday about violent protests erupting in Cuba, while Sen. Bernie Sanders finally spoke out — to blame US sanctions rather than decades of Communist dictatorship. “All people have the right to protest and to live in a democratic society,” Sanders...

