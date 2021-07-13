Cancel
2021 Lamar girls ready to leave their mark on program

By Drew Kerekes dkerekes@themeridianstar.com
Meridian Star
Meridian Star
 13 days ago
Lamar junior midfielder Sarah Pierce Swift breaks toward the ball during the Lady Raiders’ gold medal game against West Lauderdale in the State Games of Mississippi’s high school 7-on-7 soccer tournament Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Northeast Park. Drew Kerekes / The Meridian Star

There’s no way to understate how important the spring 2021 senior class was to the Lamar girls soccer team.

Bayleigh Brent, Wyatt Davidson, Lydia Hutcherson, Emma Grace Johnson, Morgan Mitchell and Emma Kate Uithoven were all key players for the Lady Raiders for several years, including multiple state championship seasons. The loss of those six to graduation leaves Lamar with big shoes to fill heading into the fall 2021 season.

But Lamar girls soccer coach Gretchen Macdonald said this year’s squad is eager to leave its own mark on the school’s soccer program, and she saw that drive and motivation in the players during team activities in June.

“I think this group is super hungry to prove themselves because of losing those six kids from last year and not having any seniors previous to that,” Macdonald said. “This group is ready to make their own name and showcase what they can do, and I’ve seen a lot of excitement in practice and training.”

In addition to the skills of the departing seniors, Lamar will also have to replace that leadership. Fortunately, Macdonald said several players have already stepped up in that regard.

“Our seniors are already doing a great job, and we inherited three new seniors as well who have come in and blended nicely,” Macdonald said. “Sarah Pierce Swift, our junior captain, has stepped up huge into a leadership role and is such a positive presence on the team both on and off the field. She’s constantly lifting up the other players. Obviously, Annie (sophomore Anniston Monsour) is going to be a big impact player, and she embraces that.”

The role of an encourager is something Swift said she picked up from past players.

“I try to uplift my teammates no matter what, whether it’s at practice or during a game,” Swift explained. “I try my best to be everyone’s biggest fan. That’s what the older girls have always done for me, so I’ve tried to follow in their footsteps.”

Like Macdonald, Swift sees that drive in her teammates, and she thinks it stems from wanting to experience the same success for which Lamar has become known in recent years.

“I think one thing motivating us is the fact that we’ve come so close to winning (state) the past two years and have come up short,” Swift said. “I think we also feel like we have something to prove since we lost basically the backbone of our team this year (in the departing seniors).”

It isn’t just the older players stepping up, though.

“I think some of our younger players — the sophomores and incoming freshmen — will play bigger roles, much bigger than last year,” Macdonald said. “You don’t always know how that will go, but so far I’ve been pleasantly surprised with several of them. The difference I see from last year to this year is huge. They’re ready to play and be impact players.”

Replacing Brent at keeper won’t be easy, but Macdonald said a couple of players have shown potential to excel inside the goal.

“Anna Katherine Davenport and Mary Emma Honeycutt, both of them are working hard and pushing each other,” Macdonald said. “Both will compete for a starting job, and it’s still to be determined.”

On June 26, the Lamar girls won a gold medal in the State Games of Mississippi’s high school 7-on-7 soccer tournament against one of the West Lauderdale girls squads by coming back after being down several goals. Macdonald said the win was hopefully a sign of the Lady Raiders’ potential.

“It was eye-opening for them more than anything,” Macdonald said. “I think it was a great opportunity to see where we were at. In terms of fitness, I think (West Lauderdale coach) Sonja (Rowell) would say the biggest difference was in our fitness since West doesn’t play until later in the year. Obviously, West has a ton of tremendous players and will be one of the best teams in the state, so it was a tremendous challenge. We talked with the kids about not judging a book by it’s cover, and that’s why you play the game because anything can happen on any day. I feel like we can be successful with this group.”

While winning a state title is a tall order, Swift said that’s the goal, and she’s confident in the Lady Raiders’ chances if everyone can stay healthy.

“I think if we continue to improve and grow as a team we have a chance of winning it all,” Swift said. “While it will be hard, and a lot of girls including myself are going to have to step up, I think we can do it. We definitely have the potential.”

