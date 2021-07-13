Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Dollar gains, stocks falter after U.S. inflation data

By Herbert Lash
Reuters
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Global share prices slid from record highs on Tuesday after U.S. inflation rose by the most in 13 years in June, driving the dollar up, the yield on benchmark U.S. government debt initially down and stocks on Wall Street to trade near break-even. The U.S. consumer...

www.reuters.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#U S Stocks#Technology Stocks#Markets#Reuters#The Labor Department#The Federal Reserve#Caxton#Fhn Financial#U S Treasury#Latin American#Td Securities#Msci#Nasdaq Composite#Fed Chair#Congress#Asia Pacific#Australian#Tencent Holdings Ltd#Sogou Inc
Related
Business101 WIXX

Fed meeting may test low U.S. Treasury yields

CHICAGO (Reuters) – The $22 trillion market for U.S. Treasury securities may get a reality check from the Federal Reserve this week following a plunge in interest rates that bucked expectations of higher yields this year as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yields, which move inversely to prices,...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Set For Steady Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday as investors react to a slew of earnings results announced after market hours Monday. Axis Bank's Q1 profit jumped 94 percent on lower provisions and higher fee income, beating estimates, while growth in net interest income came in below expectations.
MarketsPosted by
The Associated Press

Global markets sink ahead of Fed update on economy

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets declined Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo advanced. On Monday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose...
StocksBarron's

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher With Eyes On US Fed

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of the results of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.13 percent, or 34.94 points, at 27,868.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.44 percent, or 8.39 points, to 1,934.01.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on GDP data, Wall Street gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, helped by solid domestic economic data and overnight gains on Wall Street. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 27.10 points, or 0.84%, to 3,252.07 as of 01:44 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, Samsung Electronics rose 0.25% and peer SK Hynix rose 1.28%, while LG Chem gained 2.08% and Naver advanced 1.33%. ** South Korea's economy expanded at the fastest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter, thanks to a pick-up in private consumption, though a resurgence of COVID-19 casts doubt over the outlook for the rest of the year. ** U.S. stocks touched record highs in choppy trade on Monday and the dollar weakened, as focus turned to this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. ** There is a bullish sentiment coming from GDP data as well as upbeat U.S. markets, even as the outbreak is a concern, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 111.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,150.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.43% higher than its previous close at 1,155.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,149.4 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,149.6. ** The KOSPI has risen 13.18% so far this year, but lost 0.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** Around 404.08 million shares were traded on the KOSPI. Of the total traded issues of 915, the number of advancing shares was 613. ** The won has lost 5.5% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to 110.32. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 1.389%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 1.875%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise on Dollar Weakness

Gold prices moved slightly higher on Tuesday as the dollar tumbled, paving the way for higher gold prices. U.S. Yields moved lower following a softer than expected U.S. Durable Goods orders report released by the Commerce Department. The Federal Reserve started its 2-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Expectations are for the fed to keep rates unchanged.
Marketsdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Outlook Ahead of US Data

Buy the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3900. Add a stop-loss at 1.3700. Set a sell-stop at 1.3780 and a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3850. The GBP/USD rose to the highest level in more than a week ahead of the latest US consumer confidence data and Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The pair rose to 1.3820, which is about 1.83% above the lowest level last week.
Economy104.1 WIKY

What they are saying about the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield

(Reuters) – Most investors are sticking with bearish bets they placed earlier this year on U.S. Treasury bond markets, expecting 10-year yields to rise back towards 2% by year-end. Yields are currently around 1.3% so if forecasts are right, a 60-70 basis point rise is in the offing over the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as risk appetite turns more cautious

* Canadian dollar falls 0.1% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil trades near flat at $71.88 a barrel * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as a sell-off in China's stock market weighed on sentiment and a record low for U.S. bond yields after adjusting for inflation signaled worries about the economic outlook. World stocks fell after investors sold Chinese internet giants for a third straight day, while real U.S. bond yields declined ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday, with some investors betting that the pace of global economic recovery has peaked. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy tends to be sensitive to the outlook for global growth. U.S. crude prices were little changed at $71.88 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2557 to the greenback, or 79.64 U.S. cents. Still, the currency has recovered from a five-month low last week at 1.2807 when investors were rattled by the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The Canadian Consumer Price Index report for June is set for release on Wednesday, which will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services used in the index. Shifts include a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell five basis points to 1.173% but held above the five-month low hit last Tuesday at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
StocksFXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Mostly indices trade higher ahead of Fed meet

Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors anticipated the Fed’s interest rate decision. US Treasury yields can limit the gains on equities. US-China talks remain a no show, the relation between Beijing and Washington appears to be at a standstill. Most of the Asia-pacific stocks locked gains on Tuesday...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar softens, focus on Fed verdict

* Investors eye Federal Reserve meeting (Adds latest prices) July 27 (Reuters) - Gold firmed near the key $1,800 level on Tuesday, as the dollar softened and U.S. real yields plunged, though gains were limited by investor caution ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that could provide details on stimulus tapering.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounded by $1,790 and $1,812 ahead of Fed

XAU/USD is fluctuating in a tight range on Tuesday. Gold continues to trade near the 100-day SMA. Focus shifts to macroeconomic data releases from US. The gold price remains pressured within a sideways channel after failing to break into the prior day's resistance between $1,808/12 convincingly nor the support within the $1,790s. However, XAU/USD is around 0.2% higher on the day so far and has moved between a low of $1,793 and a high of $1,805.29.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD consolidates daily gains below 1.2600 ahead of US data

USD/CAD is posting modest daily gains ahead of American session. US Dollar Index stays quiet following Monday's decline. WTI trades in a tight range around $72 for second straight day. After closing the first day of the week in the negative territory, the USD/CAD pair edged higher during the European...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Flips Net Long, CAD, AUD & GBP See Large Sellers - COT Report

US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, COT Report –Analysis. US Dollar Flips Net Long, CAD, AUD & GBP See Large Sellers. In the most recent CFTC report, sentiment in the USD has flipped net long for the first time since March 2020. The shift had arguably been a long time coming, given various reflation trades had peaked in the months prior while a hawkish Federal Reserve had also aided the upside in the greenback. The past week saw a wave of USD buying ($4.4bln) in response to the deterioration in risk sentiment with the bulk of the move against the Euro.
Businesskitco.com

Gold steady, silver sinks sharply as FOMC meeting begins

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are near steady and silver dropped sharply to a nearly four-month low in...
Businesskitco.com

Modest price gains for gold as FOMC on deck

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are trading firmer in early U.S. dealings Tuesday, seeing just a bit of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as China stock sell-off spooks investors

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and adds comment from strategist) * Canadian dollar falls 0.4% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.4% lower * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as a sharp drop in China's equity market weighed on sentiment and a record low for U.S. bond yields after adjusting for inflation signaled worries about the economic outlook. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2589 to the greenback, or 79.43 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2538 to 1.2594. "Today's market price action has been driven by events in China and the impact it has had on broader market sentiment," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. U.S. stocks fell from record highs while real U.S. bond yields hit all-time lows, as further selling of Chinese internet giants, economic growth concerns and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday put some investors on guard and drove profit-taking. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy tends to be sensitive to the outlook for global growth. U.S. crude prices settled 0.4% lower at $71.65 a barrel. The Bank of Canada's pledge to let the economy run hot could be tested by inflation that's already at a decade-high level, with more price increases expected as businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and consumers dip into record savings. The Canadian Consumer Price Index report for June is set for release on Wednesday, which will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services used in the index. Shifts include a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 5.4 basis points to 1.169% but holding above the five-month low hit last Tuesday at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD clings to daily gains near 1.2580 despite broad USD weakness

USD/CAD remains on track to close in the positive territory on Tuesday. US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory below 92.50. Crude oil prices edge lower as market mood sours. Following Monday's modest decline, the USD/CAD pair gained traction and remains on track to close the day in...
StocksPosted by
AFP

Global stocks retreat ahead of Fed, tech earnings

US and European stock markets pulled back on Tuesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and earnings reports by top tech firms. Analysts attributed the US retreat to profit taking after prices surged in recent days. Meanwhile, Hong Kong led a sell-off across most Asian stock markets, extending the previous day's losses as traders were spooked by China's latest crackdown on a range of industries. In US trading, the tech-rich Nasdaq finished with a 1.2 percent loss in a downbeat day felt across indices. Wall Street had hit records that last two sessions, with enthusiasm about strong corporate earnings offsetting worries about the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy