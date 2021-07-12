Cancel
Rutherfordton, NC

Town Departments Change to New Monthly Reporting Dashboard

rutherfordton.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs stated in the 2021 Action Plan, the Town of Rutherfordton strives to maintain transparent communication with the public to remain accountable and efficient in our operations. In efforts to accomplish this goal, we have officially updated our monthly reporting format to include more measures of success within each department, as well as tracking to ensure each department is improving service delivery to all citizens.

