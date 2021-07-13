Zendaya Stuns In Lola Bunny-Inspired Outfit At 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Premiere

Wait, when did everyone get a "-verse" to encompass all of their IP? I get it that the MCU was a way to bring together the different Marvel characters, and the Spider-verse was a way to bring the alternate universe versions of Spider-Man into one story. But around the time that the flying monkeys from "The Wizard of Oz," Superman, King Kong, Agent Smith from "The Matrix," and Ingrid Bergman from "Casablanca" show up in "Space Jam: A New Legacy," a movie about basketball-playing Looney Tunes characters, we cannot help wondering whether the movie's not-so-side hustle is promoting every character they own that ever inspired a Funko Pop. We might also wonder whether it's too much of a distraction from what's happening in the movie as we play "Who's that?" among the hundreds of cosplaying real and virtual background figures.