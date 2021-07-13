Cancel
Zendaya Stuns In Lola Bunny-Inspired Outfit At 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Premiere

By Sana Khan
IBTimes
IBTimes
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" will release this Thursday. Zendaya lent her voice to Lola Bunny's character in the movie. Zendaya donned a stunning outfit inspired by Looney Tunes' Lola Bunny at the "Space Jam: A New Legacy" premiere red carpet on Monday. The 24-year-old actress took to her Instagram...

Zendaya
Michael Jordan
Ryan Coogler
CelebritiesBillboard

Zendaya's Got Us 'Crazy in Love' With Her Beyoncé-Inspired Look at the 2021 BET Awards

Zendaya didn't leave her Versace on the floor or in the past when she pulled inspiration from an old gem out of Beyoncé's closet for the 2021 BET Awards. The 24-year-old Emmy winner walked out wearing a very similar Versace purple cut-out gown with lime green straps that Bey famously wore for her first solo BET Awards performance post-Destiny's Child of her and Jay-Z's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Crazy in Love" at the 2003 awards show. The only noticeable difference? Zendaya's was ankle-length, while Bey's was cut super short.
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Zendaya wears Beyoncé’s 2003 Versace dress to the 2021 BET Awards

At Sunday night’s 2021 BET Awards, Zendaya paid homage to Beyoncé by slipping into the plunging purple Versace dress the singer wore to the very same show back in 2003. The sexy violet-and-green gown features a dangerously deep halter neckline with a long, flowing skirt and thigh-high slit, which Beyoncé chopped into a mini for her first-ever performance of “Crazy in Love.”
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Zendaya responds to controversy over new image of Lola Bunny

The star of Space Jam: A New Legacy, zendaya, shares his thoughts on the unexpected controversy surrounding his character redesign in the animated film, Lola Bunny. Lola Bunny debuted in the original 1996 comedy was a live action / animation hybrid starring the basketball icon, Michael Jordan, who joins a basketball team led by the Looney Tunes to help them win a game against a group of aliens.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

Zendaya Dressed As A Rainbow Cowgirl For The ‘Space Jam’ Premiere

I love very few things the way I love a Zendaya red carpet look. Whether she’s dressed to the nines in an exquisite gown or pushing fashion’s boundaries in something unexpected and fresh, our girl knows a thing or two about making a statement and virtually no one else on the carpet can compare. I wasn’t sure if she’d dress up or down at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere, but her rainbow cowboy aesthetic makes me feel like she opted for a little bit of both.
Wareham, MAWicked Local

At Wareham Flagship Cinemas: Even with LeBron James and Bugs Bunny, 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' is no slam dunk

Michael Jordan or LeBron James? Each has strong arguments for G.O.A.T. status. When it comes to the icons’ “Space Jam” entries, though, His Airness wins in a blowout. The hybrid animated/live-action basketball comedy “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (★★ out of four; rated PG; in theaters and on HBO Max now), teaming James with Looney Tunes personalities like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, is a bigger and busier revamp of the 1996 original Jordan vehicle. That first “Space Jam,” while not exactly “Hoosiers” or “He Got Game,” had its wildly goofy, self-aware charms. The new edition is comparatively an air ball: It’s less a family-friendly film with a hoops legend and more a crassly referential love letter to all things Warner Bros.
Beauty & FashionHelloGiggles

Zendaya Channeled Her 'Space Jam' Character for Her Colorful Premiere Look

We are well aware of the fact that Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach know a thing or two about serving a look on the red carpet. And yet, when Zendaya arrived at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere on July 12th, we were still blown away by the Lola Bunny-inspired two-piece set. She even rocked the high ponytail Lola Bunny is known for.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Wait, when did everyone get a "-verse" to encompass all of their IP? I get it that the MCU was a way to bring together the different Marvel characters, and the Spider-verse was a way to bring the alternate universe versions of Spider-Man into one story. But around the time that the flying monkeys from "The Wizard of Oz," Superman, King Kong, Agent Smith from "The Matrix," and Ingrid Bergman from "Casablanca" show up in "Space Jam: A New Legacy," a movie about basketball-playing Looney Tunes characters, we cannot help wondering whether the movie's not-so-side hustle is promoting every character they own that ever inspired a Funko Pop. We might also wonder whether it's too much of a distraction from what's happening in the movie as we play "Who's that?" among the hundreds of cosplaying real and virtual background figures.
NBADeadline

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Review: LeBron James & Bugs Bunny Score In Looney Update Of 1996 Michael Jordan Pic

I could tell by the extensive party layout Warner Bros created for Monday night’s world premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy that not only are big Hollywood premieres are coming back but the studio is high on the prospects for this LeBron James update of the hit 1996 original Space Jam that teamed Michael Jordan with the eternal animated stars of the studio’s prized Looney Tune franchise. Even though it is essentially almost a remake of the original for the technological age, the pairing of a new basketball legend with some legendary cartoon icons still has it. There is a reason Jordan’s version made $250 million worldwide, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see A New Legacy find equal success.
Movieshypebeast.com

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Director Said He Had "No Idea" Lola Bunny Redesign Would Cause Backlash

Malcolm Lee, director of Space Jam: A New Legacy has officially commented on the outrage for Lola Bunny’s redesign. The filmmaker recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly in regards to a “super weird” conversation surrounding a change to the oversexualized 1996 version of Lola Bunny. He said, “I had no idea that people would be that up in arms about a bunny not having boobs. Listen, I understand people don’t want things to change, but I think we needed some evolution with her, not by objectifying her but by making her strong and still feminine.”

