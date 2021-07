The VICTORIOUS HOCKEY COMPANY’s Weekly Newsletter: JON COOPER TEACHES. HE MOTIVATES. HE DELEGATES. MOSTLY, HE JUST WINS. Alright! Let's get back at it! There is much going on in the hockey world this week. The Chowder Cup is afoot in Foxborough, MA and Main camps are underway all over the continent. If you are partaking in any or all of these, we want to know about it! Tell us how it was! Until then, here is an article about the former NAHL coach - now two-time Stanley Cup Champion coach - Jon Cooper: