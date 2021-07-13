Valley dominates at Rally at Valley tourney

Napa Valley Baseball Club’s 15-and-under team won the North Bay Classic with a 4-0 record last weekend in Suisun City. The team went 2-0 in pool play on July 17, opening with an 8-1 win over Ballplayers 16U Red of Moraga that saw Ian Fernandez pitch a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and three walks. He allowed a walk, single and RBI sacrifice fly in the first inning, but faced only four batters over the minimum the rest of the way. He stranded three in the fourth with three straight strikeouts, after Ballplayers quickly loaded the bases with two base hits and a walk.