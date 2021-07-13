Cancel
Valley dominates at Rally at Valley tourney

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValley Little League went 4-0 to win the Rally at Valley 7-8 all-star baseball tournament, outscoring its opponents 47-2. In the photo, from left to right: Bottom row — Caius Crawford, Joey Mason, Sylar Sarchiapone, Maximus McLaughlin, Bryson Dotson, Bentley Hobbs and Alden Romberger. Middle row — Nash Byrd, Matthew Regan, Oliver Peters, Blake Sines, Blake Magaw and T.J. Hatcher. Back row — coaches Dominic Sarchiapone, Pete Byrd, Ben Hobbs and Ryan Romberger. Not pictured — coach Drew Crawford.

