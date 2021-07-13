Pfannenstiel On Euro 2020: Germany’s Missed Opportunity And Southgate’s Final Mistake

The show is over. Euro 2020 provided enormous emotions for fans all over the world but it also gave clubs some reinforcements with key transfers completed during the competition, such as that of Memphis Depay to Barcelona, Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and Georginio Wijnaldum to Liverpool. The Copa America also ended with the triumph of Argentina, so we can now turn the page and talk about the future of the biggest players in the transfer market which will now enter its most intense phase of the summer.