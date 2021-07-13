Hidden diamonds make for intimate engagement rings

When you’re shopping for an engagement ring, you likely have a general idea in mind of what you want it to look like. But, beyond shape, there are a slew of important characteristics to take into consideration — including clarity, color, and carat size. While you want a ring that is unique and individual to you, starting off it’s helpful to gauge what is common. Finding the average carat size is a good baseline that can help you determine the size of ring you’re looking for, and how much to consider saving up for.