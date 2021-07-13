Cancel
Hidden diamonds make for intimate engagement rings

By Hannah Silver
Wallpaper*
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngagement ring design is reduced down to its essential silhouettes for Jenny Sweetnam, who has gone back to basics with her new collection, Inverse. The 2018 Wallpaper* Design Award winner has established herself as a contemporary jewellery designer who brings a freshness to traditional pieces, through a simple and innovative approach. The new collection builds on these foundations with sculptural designs in 18ct yellow gold that make discreet, intimate engagement tokens.

