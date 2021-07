A lot happened this week. You can finally buy the newest Sonos and Ikea speaker that looks like a picture and hangs on your wall. Preorders opened up for the Nintendo Switch with an OLED display that will be released this October. Pretty much everything that Samsung is expected to announced at next month's big Unpacked event was leaked. And apparently Netflix is getting into gaming. On top of that, a bunch of cool new gadgets were announced — check 'em out below.