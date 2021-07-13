Cancel
Gold Up, Steadies Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data

investing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, steadying from the one-week low hit during the previous session. The dollar weakened ahead of U.S. inflation data that could indicate when asset tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to begin. Gold futures were up 0.24 to $1,810.15...

Public HealthKIMT

The Delta variant is another massive headache for the Fed

The Federal Reserve was already keeping a close eye on rising prices. Now it has to contend with the Delta coronavirus variant. The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is racing across the globe, causing a shortage of workers in the United Kingdom and heaping stress on the battered global travel industry. Delta now makes up 83% of sequenced samples in the United States.
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on weaker dollar, stocks ahead of Fed meeting

* China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong rebound in June (Recasts, adds details, updates prices) July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday as a softer dollar and a pullback in global equities lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve meeting for policy cues.
Businessdtnpf.com

Oil, Stocks Gain as Traders Position Ahead of FOMC Meeting

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Monday's session mostly higher, supported by a sharp drop in the U.S. Dollar Index and near record-high equity valuations as traders positioned ahead of what could be a pivotal meeting by the Federal Open Market Committee, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expectations are for the U.S. central bank to continue with accommodative monetary policy despite signs of slowing economic growth and rising inflation.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gold falls ahead of FOMC meeting

CHICAGO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Monday ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 2.6 U.S. dollars, or 0.14 percent, to close at 1,799.2 dollars per ounce.
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Week Ahead: Bonds Weighing Fed Strategy Refinements And Delta Surge

Heading into the weekend, the delta variant continued driving a surge in U.S. covid case counts with Friday's 118k+ being the highest day-over-day increase since February 5th. Officials expect the surge to continue into mid-August. After that, everyone would like to know how the return to school will change things in September. One of the key players in the "would like to know" camp is our own Federal Reserve, who is very much in the process of refining their policy outlook based on the case count situation and associated economic response.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan nears 1-week low, eyes on China's Politburo, U.S. Fed

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan touched a near one-week low against the dollar on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of key political and economic meetings in Beijing and abroad later this week. The Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, usually meets during the final week of each month, and investors will be watching for any news of the outcome as it should yield some insight on the state of the economy and policy direction going into the second half of the year. In the United States, the Federal Reserve policy-making committee will wrap up two-day meeting on July 28, with traders looking for clues on the timing of tapering the monetary stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4763 per dollar, 113 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4650. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4858, the weakest level since July 20. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4841, 34 pips softer than the previous late session close. A trader at a Chinese bank said the overall sentiment in China's financial markets were weakened by new cases of coronavirus rising to their highest since late January. Equity markets slumped on worries that the government's response could be heavy-handed, and dampen economic activity. Despite recent "easing measures, such as the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, we believe China's economy, and specifically its financial system, will face significant risks in coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures applied to the property sector," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note. Traders said the market barely reacted to latest evidence of the dismal state of Sino-U.S. relations, as a high-ranking Chinese diplomat said some people in the United States viewed China as an "imaginary enemy". By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.852 from the previous close of 92.896, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4856 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4763 6.465 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.4841 6.4807 -0.05% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.68% Spot change since 2005 27.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.5 98.53 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.852 92.896 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4856 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6583 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
CurrenciesLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar edges lower ahead of Fed, cryptocurrencies jump

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on. Monday against a basket of peer currencies as investors. positioned themselves ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve. policy meeting, while cryptocurrency prices rose to their. highest in weeks. The dollar index was down 0.261% at 92.654 at 3...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Fed Meeting, GDP Data Due This Week

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower in early European trading Monday, but remained at elevated levels ahead of this week’s important policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded 0.1%...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed meeting may test low U.S. Treasury yields

CHICAGO, July 26 (Reuters) - The $22 trillion market for U.S. Treasury securities may get a reality check from the Federal Reserve this week following a plunge in interest rates that bucked expectations of higher yields this year as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yields, which move inversely...
Businessactionforex.com

Yen Edges Higher ahead of BoJ Report

The Japanese yen has started the week in positive territory. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 110.38, down 0.17% on the day. Inflation has become a buzzword across the globe, as countries reopen their economies, to varying degrees. The Federal Reserve has held fast to its script that inflation is transitory, even with a surge in inflation in recent months. Although many investors and even some Fed presidents feel that the Fed should be more hawkish and tighten policy, Jerome Powell has not changed his stance, insisting that inflation will ease.
Marketsdallassun.com

U.S. dollar slips as euro, sterling rise

NEW YORK, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Monday amid strength in the euro and the British pound. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.28 percent at 92.6487. In late New York trading, the euro was up to...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Dips Beneath $1,800 in Pre-Fed Shadow Boxing

Gold settled beneath the key $1,800 level on Monday with longs in the yellow metal engaging in typical pre-Fed shadow boxing with shorts as taper and rate expectations reared their heads again. This is going to be a busy week for markets with the Federal Reserve’s monthly policy statement, along...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold holds below key US$1,800 level as investors eye Fed meet

BENGALURU (July 27): Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, pinned below the key $1,800 per-ounce level, as investors turned cautious ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome for clues on when the central bank might rein in its easy monetary policies. Spot gold was flat at $1,798.61 per...
BusinessWNCY

Dollar loiters near highs as traders await Fed

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar hovered just below recent peaks on Tuesday, as investors turned to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the policy outlook, while cryptocurrencies pulled back sharply after an attempt to break out of a monthslong range. The dollar had dipped about 0.3% against...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar ends lower ahead of Fed's 2-day meeting

The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Monday as investors remained cautious over what steps the Federal Reserve would take at the upcoming policy meeting, starting Tuesday. Reuters reported China's top diplomat the Foreign Ministry urged the United States on Monday to remove all unilateral...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Dependent on Federal Reserve Forward Guidance

The price of gold consolidates ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on July 28 as the central bank is expected to retain the current policy, but a change in the forward guidance for monetary policy may produce headwinds for bullion if the central bank shows a greater willingness to scale back its emergency measures.
Marketskitco.com

Market participants await forward guidance from Federal Reserve

According to the Federal Reserve’s website, “Forward guidance is a tool that central banks use to provide communication to the public about the likely future course of monetary policy. When central banks provide forward guidance, individuals and businesses will use this information in making decisions about spending and investments. Thus, forward guidance about future policy can influence financial and economic conditions today.”
MarketsStreetInsider.com

U.S. stocks, dollar sluggish, all eyes on Fed meet this week

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped from record highs on Monday and the dollarsoftened as investors cashed in on recent gains and turnedtheir focus to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, startingTuesday, for clues on the outlook for monetary policy. But declines in U.S. shares were slim compared with lossesin...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar consolidates gains ahead of Fed

The dollar retained its strength heading into the weekly close but was unable to extend gains. Appetite for high-yielding assets dented demand for the greenback, while US indexes closed at all-time highs. Government bond yields maintained the positive tone, and settled near the upper end of their weekly range, also reflecting a better market mood.

