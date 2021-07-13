Cancel
AMBUSH Escapes to a Secluded Lake for FW21 Campaign

Hypebae
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMBUSH has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2021 campaign lensed by Harley Weir and styled by Carlos Nazario. Shot at a lake, the project took an entire day to complete in order to showcase the versatility and diversity of Yoon Ahn‘s designs in the day, afternoon and night. The visuals kick off in the morning featuring models dressed in maroon and gray tones married with sharp silhouettes. By midday, the cast moved outdoors to enjoy the calm waters of the lake in their relaxed fits crafted from natural and technical fabrics, worn under protective down jackets.

hypebae.com

