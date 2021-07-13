AMBUSH Escapes to a Secluded Lake for FW21 Campaign

NEIGHBORHOOD and Gramicci have dropped off their collaborative Summer 2021 collection, fusing modern styles and functional climbing wear. The fourth partnership between the Japan and Yosemite-based brands, the collab features a total of eight pieces that are functional for both the great outdoors or just a pleasant walk down the street. NEIGHBORHOOD and Gramicci deliver casual tie dye training pants and shorts crafted from ripstop cotton fabric, as well as bottoms made from polyester fleece material that offer UV protection and quick-drying water absorption. The collection also includes T-shirts that make use of Tenjiku cotton — the first option is a tie-dyed T-shirt that sports the NEIGHBORHOOD imprint on the front and back, and the other is a white T-shirt with the Gramicci logos. Rounding out the partnership are two types of six-panel caps crafted with material similar to the bottoms.