AMBUSH Escapes to a Secluded Lake for FW21 Campaign
AMBUSH has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2021 campaign lensed by Harley Weir and styled by Carlos Nazario. Shot at a lake, the project took an entire day to complete in order to showcase the versatility and diversity of Yoon Ahn‘s designs in the day, afternoon and night. The visuals kick off in the morning featuring models dressed in maroon and gray tones married with sharp silhouettes. By midday, the cast moved outdoors to enjoy the calm waters of the lake in their relaxed fits crafted from natural and technical fabrics, worn under protective down jackets.hypebae.com
