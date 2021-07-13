Carlyle 'Butch' Rae Moore

Rae Rickenbacher Hickman, 93, of Lexington, lover of music and nature, died Monday, July 19, 2021. She was born April 27, 1928 in New Jersey. She received a bachelor of science degree in 1949 from DePauw University with majors in music and sociology. She loved classical music. She began the study of violin at age 10 and became concert master of the orchestra in her high school. She played violin throughout her life, especially enjoying playing trios and quartets in chamber music groups in Edmonton, Canada; Uppsala, Sweden; and Lexington. She also played and made musical friends in several symphony orchestras in Edmonton, Vancouver, Uppsala, Roanoke, Indianapolis, and Lexington. In Lexington, with Vaughn Thomas she performed the Franck A major sonata for violin and piano in Lee Chapel in 1969. Rae frequently reflected on how sharing music brought many people together in deep friendship. Her special delight was teaching violin classes to children over a period of 15 years in Lexington. No doubt, her enthusiasm was pivotal in inspiring her granddaughter, Claire, to also become a lifelong violinist. She cofounded Fine Arts in Rock bridge, which contributed to the cultural character of our community.