Carlyle 'Butch' Rae Moore

thegazette.com
 13 days ago

Carlyle "Butch" Rae Moore, 74, formerly of Olin, passed away on July 10, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Specialty Care. His graveside service will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Antioch Cemetery in rural Anamosa. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Services in Olin. Cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services, Attn: Butch Moore Family, P.O. Box 258, Wyoming, IA 52362.

