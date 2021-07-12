Drought in California: Farmers Already Forced to Abandon Crops as Additional Water Restrictions Loom; Dave Puglia, Jared Plumlee, Ross Franson, and Joe Del Bosque Comment
IRVINE, CA - Western Growers has taken a unique step in the fight against widespread drought, with California seeing unprecedented challenges this year. The association is aiming to educate its fellow industry members, recently launching a series of videos called “No Water = No Crops,” in which three California farmers show the impacts across their own operations, as well as the cascading losses that result.www.andnowuknow.com
