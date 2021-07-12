Drought in California: Farmers Already Forced to Abandon Crops as Additional Water Restrictions Loom; Dave Puglia, Jared Plumlee, Ross Franson, and Joe Del Bosque Comment

The drought in California isn’t quite fathomable to all. In efforts to showcase the harsh reality producers are experiencing, Western Growers has a new campaign called “No Water = No Crops.” In a series of videos, the campaign focuses on a few California producers who are struggling with the water shortages. Joe Del Bosque of Del Bosque Farms is one of the farmers in the campaign. He started out his planting year thinking he would have enough water, but that quickly changed as the dry water year encroached. Del Bosque, like others featured in the campaign said one of the hardest decisions he had to make was deciding which crops to sacrifice.