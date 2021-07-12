Cancel
California State

Drought in California: Farmers Already Forced to Abandon Crops as Additional Water Restrictions Loom; Dave Puglia, Jared Plumlee, Ross Franson, and Joe Del Bosque Comment

By Chandler James
andnowuknow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVINE, CA - Western Growers has taken a unique step in the fight against widespread drought, with California seeing unprecedented challenges this year. The association is aiming to educate its fellow industry members, recently launching a series of videos called “No Water = No Crops,” in which three California farmers show the impacts across their own operations, as well as the cascading losses that result.

California State
Orange Cove, CA
Sonoma County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

California Drought: Shrinking Lake Mendocino Forces Water Cuts To Sonoma County Russian River Region

HEALDSBURG (KPIX 5) — Residents in the Russian River region of northern Sonoma County are already facing mandatory water rationing. But now, the situation has become so dire that some agricultural users are being cut off completely. Healdsburg was ordered by the state to reduce water usage by 40 percent and the city stepped up, cutting by 54 percent over last year. But those who live there know this is just the beginning. “People have been talking for a long time that it’s going to come to a point where we don’t have enough water for our city, and it’s gotten to...
Agriculturewsau.com

Brazil government warns of frosts in corn and wheat areas

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Freezing temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will hit crops like corn and wheat in Brazil’s southern and southeastern states, according to a warning issued to farmers by the government’s food supply and statistics agency Conab. In São Paulo and Paraná states, there is the risk of...
Fargo, NDfroggyweb.com

Fargo implements water restrictions amid drought conditions

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Worsening drought conditions have prompted the City of Fargo to issue mandatory water restrictions effective Tuesday, July 27, for residential, industrial, and commercial use. People with an odd-numbered address may use outdoor water as normal on odd-numbered days and those with even-numbered addresses can water on...
Southwest, PALockhaven Express

Southwest drought causing water shortage

Lake Mead at the Hoover Dam is at 37% capacity last I checked. That is the lowest level since the 1930s. It provides water to about 40 million people in Nevada, Arizona and California, but a severe drought and diminished snowfall in the Rocky Mountains have significantly reduced the supply of water.
AgricultureBismarck Tribune

Drought forces farmers to turn food crops to hay

Drought is withering crops on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border, prompting farmers to take the rare measure of baling up their wheat and barley stems to sell as hay. The bales are providing much-needed forage for livestock operators struggling against a lack of pasture and soaring feed costs, and also signal smaller grain harvests that could keep crop prices high in the months to come. Temperatures are expected to soar this week in the Great Plains, further threatening parched farm fields.
Agricultureagnetwest.com

Harsh Reality of California Drought Shown in No Water=No Crops Campaign

The drought in California isn’t quite fathomable to all. In efforts to showcase the harsh reality producers are experiencing, Western Growers has a new campaign called “No Water = No Crops.” In a series of videos, the campaign focuses on a few California producers who are struggling with the water shortages. Joe Del Bosque of Del Bosque Farms is one of the farmers in the campaign. He started out his planting year thinking he would have enough water, but that quickly changed as the dry water year encroached. Del Bosque, like others featured in the campaign said one of the hardest decisions he had to make was deciding which crops to sacrifice.
Steamboat Springs, COMinneapolis Star Tribune

As drought cuts hay crop, cattle ranchers face culling herds

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — With his cattle ranch threatened by a deepening drought, Jim Stanko isn't cheered by the coming storm signaled by the sound of thunder. "Thunder means lightning, and lightning can cause fires," said Stanko, who fears he'll have to sell off half his herd of about 90 cows in Routt County outside of Steamboat Springs, Colorado if he can't harvest enough hay to feed them.
California StatePosted by
KSBY News

California could cut off water from thousands of farmers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators are planning to stop thousands of farmers from taking water out of the state's major rivers and streams. The Sacramento Bee reports the State Water Resources Control Board is considering the extraordinary order because of a historic drought gripping the western United States.
California Statekcrw.com

Mother Nature, California drought, water rights

This week, author and journalist Mark Arax chronicles the journey water takes in California, from the mountainous peaks and snow melts of the north, through the nut and fruit farms of the Central Valley, and up and over the mountain to the faucets and swimming pools of Southern California. Environmental attorney Thomas Linzey discusses his work defending the “rights of nature.” Science writer Lucy Jones makes the connection between nature and mental health. At the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market, Dawn Birch reveals unprecedented steps she and her husband are taking to irrigate their property, and Chef Carlos Salgado is in search of peaches.
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

As California Drought Intensifies, So Does Water Theft

The theft of water, on a large scale, has informed more crime narratives than you might expect. Think of the film Chinatown, or the near-future thriller The Water Knife — both unsettling examples (albeit fictional) of how greed surrounding an essential part of life can be deadly. As climate change increases and water resources dry up, water will become more and more in demand — and it’s out of this demand that illegal markets can arise.
California Statesnowbrains.com

California Faces Water Thieves As Drought Worsens

California has been desperate for water as a drought travels through the west coast state. It is the worst possible time of the year for California, as it’s hotter and drier than ever, which is intensifying the drought altogether. With the dry period California is facing, people are more desperate than ever for water, leaving many resulting in theft to keep families and businesses afloat.

