Bee Sweet Citrus Prepares For Import Citrus Season; Jason Sadoian Discusses

A New Jersey citrus farm provides hard-to-find fruits and proof that passion for a product is enough to grow on. Farming is about passion. The love of growing things and sharing them with others keeps us farmers going despite the challenges. One of the trials that many small-scale growers face is entry into the market, especially when competing with large, established farms already selling common items. For some farmers, growing a niche crop or a crop that’s not grown locally can put their farm on the map. In New Jersey, Vivek and Seema Malik, owners of Bhumi Growers, turned their passion for a hard-to-find fruit into a successful citrus farm located states away from typical citrus territory.