Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fowler, CA

Bee Sweet Citrus Prepares For Import Citrus Season; Jason Sadoian Discusses

By Jenna Plasterer
andnowuknow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOWLER, CA - With colors reminiscent of the warm sunshine beaming down on North America, it’s no wonder that shoppers flock to the citrus section of the produce aisle this time of year. As demand for the category keeps gaining momentum, there is no time like the present to put citrus on display to rack up some extra register rings. To get an idea about the current citrus market, I spoke with Bee Sweet Citrus’ Jason Sadoian, Citrus Sales Representative.

www.andnowuknow.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Long Beach, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Citrus, CA
Long Beach, CA
Industry
City
Fowler, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Oranges#Peru#Bee Sweet Citrus#Pos#Chilean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Dulcinea Farms and Gelson's Markets Partner for National Watermelon Board's Merchandising Competition; Blair Butterworth and John Savidan Discuss

ENCINO, CA - Friendly competition is our industry’s way of encouraging each other to do our best. That is the spirit of the National Watermelon Board’s (NWB) most recent competition, which challenges melon suppliers and produce buyers to create outstanding watermelon merchandising displays. From July 12 to August 15, Dulcinea Farms is partnering with Gelson’s Markets of Southern California to participate in the challenge.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

LGS Specialty Sales' Luke Sears Discusses 2021 Citrus Season

NEW ROCHELLE, NY - Buyers, prepare for astounding citrus sales this summer! LGS Specialty Sales’ Darling Citrus® line is ready to ramp up retail displays as grocers look to drive register rings across the category. As the 2021 summer citrus season continues to make headway, the supplier’s President and Founder Luke Sears has offered some insight on the current market.
Agriculturegrit.com

Bhumi Growers: Cultivating Citrus in a Cool Climate

A New Jersey citrus farm provides hard-to-find fruits and proof that passion for a product is enough to grow on. Farming is about passion. The love of growing things and sharing them with others keeps us farmers going despite the challenges. One of the trials that many small-scale growers face is entry into the market, especially when competing with large, established farms already selling common items. For some farmers, growing a niche crop or a crop that’s not grown locally can put their farm on the map. In New Jersey, Vivek and Seema Malik, owners of Bhumi Growers, turned their passion for a hard-to-find fruit into a successful citrus farm located states away from typical citrus territory.
Immokalee, FLandnowuknow.com

Lipman Family Farms to Showcase Fresh-Cut Produce at PMA Foodservice Conference and Expo; Wil Wilbur Shares

IMMOKALEE, FL - The foodservice sector continues to boom with business as consumers begin to return to their pre-pandemic routines, and with this long-awaited return to restaurants and eateries comes a steady increase in demand. Lipman Family Farms is well-positioned to help its allies in the sector meet this demand, and it will be showcasing exactly how at the upcoming Produce Marketing Association (PMA) Foodservice Conference and Expo.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

HMC Farms' Jakob Smith Shares Grape Innovations to be Highlighted at PMA Foodservice

KINGSBURG, CA - I think it’s fitting that my first show post-pandemic is also the site of the first trade show I ever attended—a memory that is now almost three years old! As the industry continues to gear up for accelerated foodservice demand, PMA Foodservice is the event to help connect buy with supply. One of the companies prepping for the show is HMC Farms, who is bringing value-added grape solutions to market.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Oppy Partners with Apeel to Extend Avocado Freshness; Mark Smith, Gahl Crane, and Erich Klawuhn Discuss

OCEANSIDE, CA - Oppy is tackling two pressing challenges with its most recent announcement. As it looks to make strides in eliminating food waste while maximizing ROI for its retail allies, the grower recently revealed it has teamed up with Apeel and is optimizing the industry partner’s plant-based solution to extend the shelf life of its Eco Farms avocados from Mexico.
Food & Drinksandnowuknow.com

Frieda’s Announces Availability of Hatch Chiles; Cindy Sherman Elaborates

LOS ALAMITOS, CA - I am a firm believer that eating spicy food in the summer helps, whether it be mild heat prickling adding a new sensation to meals or an extra hot bite to bring on the sweat—and I’m inclined to believe Mother Nature agrees! Word from Frieda’s has it that the famous, flavorful, limited-edition Hatch Chile pepper season has started earlier than predicted, so shoppers will soon be clamoring for these popular peppers in stores.
Monterey, CAandnowuknow.com

Produce Marketing Association's Cathy Burns Shares the Top Five Things She Is Looking Forward To at the Foodservice Expo

MONTEREY, CA - Can you smell that ocean breeze? Feel the energy in a room full of industry friends? Hear the laughter, insights, and camaraderie that is so essential to our fresh produce events? I know that Cathy Burns can. With the Produce Market Association (PMA) Foodservice Conference and Expo just weeks away on July 21–22, the organization’s Chief Executive Officer is anticipating an unforgettable event, and that excitement is already palpable.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Texas Citrus Pest and Disease Management Corporation and Texas A&M University-Kingsville Citrus Center Receive $4 Million Investment for HLB Research; Dale Murden and Dr. Mamoudou Sétamou Discuss

MISSION, TX - Pests and diseases are issues we all feel across the industry, so when we hear advancements to eradicate this hurdle, we here at ANUK can’t help but give a toast! Recently, the Texas Citrus Pest and Disease Management Corporation (TCPDMC), a part of The Texas Citrus Industry, and Texas A&M University-Kingsville Citrus Center (TAMUK) were awarded $4,061,941 in funding from the Huanglongbing Multi-Agency Coordination Group (HLB MAC). This CRaFT project is designed to enhance the sustainability of citrus production via multi-pronged grove management strategies in Texas.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Misionero's Pete Hernandez Details Lettuce Market and Category Demand

GONZALES, CA - Peeling apart a head of lettuce is akin to opening up a good book, which may be why this trade news writer finds so much comfort in the category. Leafy greens of all varieties are adorning shoppers’ summer spreads, and Misionero is working to meet that demand with its diverse lineup. I recently got in touch with Pete Hernandez, Director of Business Development, to peel back the layers on the supplier’s season.
North Fort Myers, FLsoutheastagnet.com

Looking Forward to Citrus, Vegetable and Specialty Expo

We are just three weeks away from the 2021 Citrus, Vegetable and Specialty Crop Expo in North Fort Myers, Florida. Anticipation for the event is rising for many, including Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands Country Citrus Growers Association (HCCGA). He told AgNet Media that growers in his area always look forward to the Expo.
Food & DrinksThe Southern

Taste | Ceviche: Light, refreshing with a pop of citrus

Native to Latin America, ceviche satisfies a hunger for fresh fish and seafood. Traditional ceviche is made with fresh raw fish marinated in citrus juices, commonly bitter orange or lime. A love of ceviche sort of sneaks up on you as you experience the bright citrus flavors combined with silky fish and crunchy vegetables.
Chicago, ILwgnradio.com

Bees are important!

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/03/21: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to talk about pollinator health awareness. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.
Sterling, COsouthplattesentinel.com

Local beekeeper talks importance of bees

Sterling Public Library went to the bees this week. Kathryn Thompson of the Eastern Colorado Beekeepers Association was at the library Tuesday evening to give a presentation on bees as part of the library’s adult Summer Reading Program offerings. Thompson grew up in Byers and is a science teacher at...
Texas Stateandnowuknow.com

Texas International Produce Association Forms Y-TIPA Networking Group; Hosts First Event at Top Golf in Pharr, Texas; Dante Galeazzi and Kristen Davis Share

MISSION, TX - It was recently announced that The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) has formed a new networking group called Y-TIPA specifically for industry members under the age of 35. The focus of the group is to network, build connections, and provide useful education to the newest generation of fresh produce luminaries. The new group will be hosting various events throughout the year to build and train the younger community of TIPA members, starting with its first at Top Golf in Pharr, Texas, this month.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs talks 'inhuman' conditions at Olympics quarantine hotel

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs, who was set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, called the conditions at her quarantine hotel "inhuman." Jacobs was quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus and has been in isolation for about eight days. She was forced to miss the street event in skateboarding’s Olympic debut. The 31-year-old said in an Instagram video she’s had to force officials to allow her to get fresh air because her window doesn’t open.
RecipesWeelicious

Salmon with Fennel, Citrus and Olives

If you're looking for a fresh and delicious way to prepare salmon, you need to make this Salmon with Fennel, Citrus and Olives ASAP. It's been my go-to salmon recipe for months now. First of all, how gorgeous is this entree? If anything make this Salmon with Fennel, Citrus and...

Comments / 1

Community Policy