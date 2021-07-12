Bee Sweet Citrus Prepares For Import Citrus Season; Jason Sadoian Discusses
FOWLER, CA - With colors reminiscent of the warm sunshine beaming down on North America, it’s no wonder that shoppers flock to the citrus section of the produce aisle this time of year. As demand for the category keeps gaining momentum, there is no time like the present to put citrus on display to rack up some extra register rings. To get an idea about the current citrus market, I spoke with Bee Sweet Citrus’ Jason Sadoian, Citrus Sales Representative.www.andnowuknow.com
