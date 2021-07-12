Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey, CA

Brighter Bites Teams Up With Produce Marketing Association to Help Foodservice Conference Guests Give Back; Cathy Burns Discusses

By Lilian Diep
andnowuknow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWARK, DE - Produce Marketing Association (PMA) is continuing to bolster the foodservice industry at its upcoming PMA Foodservice Conference & Expo in Monterey, California, and it is doing so with its strategic partner, Brighter Bites. As part of the highly anticipated event, Brighter Bites is helping our industry supply fresh produce to those in need, recently announcing that all registered attendees can also sign up for the organization’s networking and volunteer experience.

www.andnowuknow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Society
Monterey, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fresh Fruits#Brighter Bite#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Industry
News Break
Marketing
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
SportsCNN

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' sponsors offered statements of support Wednesday following her decision to pull out of Thursday's individual, all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old champion cited mental health concerns as the reason for her earlier withdrawal from Tuesday's team competition during interviews with reporters in Tokyo. Biles may...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy