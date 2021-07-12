Brighter Bites Teams Up With Produce Marketing Association to Help Foodservice Conference Guests Give Back; Cathy Burns Discusses
NEWARK, DE - Produce Marketing Association (PMA) is continuing to bolster the foodservice industry at its upcoming PMA Foodservice Conference & Expo in Monterey, California, and it is doing so with its strategic partner, Brighter Bites. As part of the highly anticipated event, Brighter Bites is helping our industry supply fresh produce to those in need, recently announcing that all registered attendees can also sign up for the organization’s networking and volunteer experience.www.andnowuknow.com
