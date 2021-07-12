Jim Donald of Albertsons Company to Headline Organic Produce Summit 2021 Keynote Presentations; Kevin Coupe Discusses

MONTEREY, CA - Industry leaders from across the organic sector are readying to gather with open ears at the upcoming fifth annual Organic Produce Summit (OPS) on September 15–16 in Monterey, California. It has recently been announced that Jim Donald, Albertsons Company’s Co-Chairman, will be a featured keynote speaker, during which he will join retail industry veteran Kevin Coupe for an engaging conversation about the future of the food industry and the role organics will play within it.