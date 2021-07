Burrata and peas is one of those quiet marriages of ingredients I could eat all summer long. On a warm afternoon, I will often tear off pieces of cool, milky burrata and toss them with peas and ruffled leaves of pale green lettuce. Other times, I make a dressing with olive oil, peas and basil, then watch it trickle, green and verdant, over the burrata. I think the dish is at its most beautiful when you tear open the cheese and spoon the dressing inside, letting it form brilliant green pools among the snow-white curds.