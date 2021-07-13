Outdoor Market Event Slated In Twain Harte

The Twain Harte Summer Outdoor Market will be held in the small community of Twain Harte on Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25, 2021. The picturesque mountain town will be filled with unique artisans, vintage jewelry, health and wellness products, specialty foods and even yard sale booths. Whether shopping for yourself, your home or cabin, or even getting an early start on Christmas shopping, you will be sure to find it there. Explore all the wonders this town has to offer with great shops and restaurants. Come to enjoy a safe outdoor shopping experience in a great California town. Parking and admission are free.