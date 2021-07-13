July heat is on: Triple-digit heat indexes likely Tuesday for DC region

Some heavy rain on the Northshore in NW Washington into Tangipahoa Parish with a flood advisory posted through 7:30 pm. Warm this evening outside of rain areas. Heat index still high. Take breaks from the heat! Morning lows drop into the mid 70s to low 80s. Heat index low 90s at the Lakefront in the morning. The best time to exercise is in the morning, because it is hotter in the evening. Heat Advisory posted from 10 AM to 7 PM. Heat index may be as high as 110. Highs will be in the low to upper 90s. Rain chances begin to go up some Wednesday, but highs will still be in the low to mid 90s. Hot weather through the weekend with a daily dose of some afternoon rain and storms.