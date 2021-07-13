Cancel
July heat is on: Triple-digit heat indexes likely Tuesday for DC region

By Alejandro Alvarez, Abigail Constantino
WTOP
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said it best: “For those who wait all winter for the hot and humid days of summer, your time is now.”. This week’s D.C. weather headline is and will probably continue to be a weeklong heat wave, with temperatures expected to breach 90 degrees every afternoon through Saturday, with only an outside chance of a passing storm. Humidity made a comeback Monday after a brief respite, sending heat indexes soaring to near or just over 100 for the rest of the week.

