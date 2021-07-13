Blac Chyna Personal Hairstylist Hints That She’s Engaged

Drama! Rapper Hazel-E was overtly criticized on social media after she seemingly accused Cardi B of copying her daughter’s lavish princess-themed birthday party. Hazel-E, 41, is coming for Cardi B, 28, — and fans are not having it. The former Love & Hip Hop star took heat on social media on Wednesday, July 13 after she seemingly claimed that the “WAP” rapper copied the theme of her daughter Ava‘s 1st birthday party. Hazel-E, who shares her daughter with husband De’Von Waller, celebrated her baby girl’s birthday last month with a lavish princess-themed function. And after Cardi and husband Offset threw their own princess-themed party for daughter Kulture‘s 3rd birthday over the weekend, Hazel-E was not happy.
