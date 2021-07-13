5 techniques to fully develop your team spirit

Many leaders are feeling unbelievably stretched and stressed beyond their limits, like tired rubber bands that no longer snap back. So how do you increase your elasticity so you can naturally return to a balanced state? Resiliency is the elastic force we use to return to normal when stress and crisis stretch us out. Unlike rubber bands, though, that have finite resilience that can be exceeded and destroyed, as humans, we have the ability to build resiliency. And we build our resiliency in times of crisis and stress through seeing these moments as opportunities to develop this critical leadership skill. By developing a resilient mindset, leaders can become more effective, calmer under pressure, and rebound faster from destabilizing challenges.
