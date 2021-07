The bathroom in DC language arts museum Planet Word is a finalist for the 2021 America’s Best Restroom award. The annual competition comes from Cintas Corporation, a corporate uniform, restroom supply, and first aid supplier, which nominated the local loo for its colorful displays of bathroom verbiage in some of the many languages highlighted throughout the museum. (The design also includes the many names for animal waste like “scat,” “castings,” and “manure.”) Washingtonians looking to show their hometurd pride can vote here through August 20th.