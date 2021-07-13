Cancel
Block Armour launches Zero Trust based Unified Secure Access solution

 13 days ago

SINGAPORE (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Block Armour, a Singapore and Mumbai based cybersecurity venture, today announced the launch of its Unified Secure Access solution based on Zero Trust principles. The solution enables organizations to provide secure and compliant access to enterprise-IT systems for users working within the office or remotely. Based on the philosophy of ‘Never trust. Always verify’, the integrated solution delivers secured access to on-prem and Cloud / multi-Cloud based systems.

