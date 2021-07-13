Cancel
Environment

Chance of showers midweek

By Jared Piepenburg
Daily Telegram
 13 days ago

A few rain showers wills start to move through the area overnight with another chance of showers later on Wednesday. The Northland appears to have the showers linger Wednesday night into Thursday. I am forecasting more sunshine for Friday with the sunny sky lasting through the weekend. Temperatures will be a little cooler tomorrow and Thursday with mainly 80s toward the weekend and into next week.

