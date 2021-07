Sipho Maseko will step down as CEO of Telkom in June next year. Previously Vodacom's managing director, Maseko was appointed as CEO in 2013. "During his eight-year tenure, he turned the business around and evolved it from a traditional fixed business to a portfolio of businesses which comprises the Mobile, IT, Wholesale infrastructure business and the Masts and Tower portfolio," Telkom said in a statement. Telkom's mobile business is now the third largest mobile business in South Africa with more than 15 million customers, generating R20 billion revenue.