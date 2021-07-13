Markets Edge A Little Higher, But Larger Picture Unchanged

The dollar seems about to end the week where it begun, maybe a bit higher after a roller coaster week where fluctuation was determined by market appetite which shifted from risk off to risk on while attention is now being placed on the Fed’s meeting next Wednesday. US stocks traded mixed given also that the initial jobless claims figure released for past week took the markets by surprise as it came out higher than expected nevertheless, big-cap tech stocks seem to continue to drive the markets higher. The price of gold showed little volatility rising a bit yesterday yet relenting most of the gains during today’s Asian session and seem about to end the week lower for the first time in five consecutive weeks being in the greens. We see the case for the markets to keep their eyes on today’s financial releases while fundamentals could still affect the markets.