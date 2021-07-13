Cancel
Stocks

Markets Edge A Little Higher, But Larger Picture Unchanged

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Monday's trade, we are still seeing most of the leg work been done by Large Cap stocks while Small Caps remain caught within their base. Trading volume was below Friday's selling, and only the NASDAQ had action of note as yesterday's doji left it bang-on the bearish black candlestick of last week; any gain today will negate this bearish candlestick.

